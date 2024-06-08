Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

LWAY stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $193.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.25. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,932,785.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,932,785.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,477,305.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,297 shares of company stock worth $2,894,444. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

