Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTIC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

NTIC opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.