Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

PRFT stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Perficient has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

