StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.07. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.