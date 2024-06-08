StockNews.com Upgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Buy

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

VRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $180.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.00. VeriSign has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $226.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

