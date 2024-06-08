Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.54 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.