Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 265 ($3.40).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.29) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Peel Hunt began coverage on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.14) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

LON:BARC opened at GBX 217.25 ($2.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 835.58, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.43. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 224.30 ($2.87).

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

