American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $194.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

