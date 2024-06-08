FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWM. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.96.

TSE:TWM opened at C$0.61 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$261.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00. Insiders have sold 158,115 shares of company stock worth $107,764 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

