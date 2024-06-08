Fastenal to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of FAST opened at $63.89 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,204,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

