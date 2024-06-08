Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.32.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.25 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

