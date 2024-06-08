Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $12.76 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $12.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $12.98 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

