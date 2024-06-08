Zacks Research Weighs in on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCLH. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

