Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

