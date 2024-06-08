Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Stitch Fix in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of SFIX opened at $3.73 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 216,988 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

