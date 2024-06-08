DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medifast in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $21.51 on Friday. Medifast has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $109.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $235.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 18.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

