Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $151.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

