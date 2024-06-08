Zacks Research Comments on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $11.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,279,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $160,935,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.9% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 79.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 218.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,558 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

