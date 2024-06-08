William Blair Comments on Kura Sushi USA, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.43 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $122.81.

Insider Activity

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.