Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Issued By Zacks Research

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $240.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

