Roth Capital Comments on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

