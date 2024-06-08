William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSEC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

VSE Price Performance

VSEC opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. VSE has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.26.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.42 million. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of VSE by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VSE by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

