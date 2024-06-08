Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $458,106. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.