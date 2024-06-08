Jonathan Davies Purchases 76 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 76 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £123.88 ($158.72).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Jonathan Davies acquired 57 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £125.40 ($160.67).

SSP Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,880.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.50.

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

