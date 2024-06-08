Roth Capital Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CNK opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

