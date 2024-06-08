Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNO. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.



VNO opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.



Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.



Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

