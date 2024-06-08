Brokers Offer Predictions for IMAX Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

IMAX Stock Down 3.8 %

IMAX stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IMAX by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

