Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Insider David Till Buys 7,600 Shares

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCIGet Free Report) insider David Till purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £37,392 ($47,907.75).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

Shares of OCI opened at GBX 490 ($6.28) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 478.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 472.44. The company has a quick ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of £864.46 million, a PE ratio of 385.83 and a beta of 0.66. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 392 ($5.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 520 ($6.66).

Oakley Capital Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.70%.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

