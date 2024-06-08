Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis Acquires 117 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($191.88).

Ithaca Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

LON ITH opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.18. Ithaca Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 111.85 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.40 ($2.40). The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,572.50.

Ithaca Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26,250.00%.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

