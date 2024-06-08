Mathew Masters Sells 7,826 Shares of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.52), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($356,255.96).
Caledonia Investments Stock Performance
LON CLDN opened at GBX 3,525 ($45.16) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,467 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,438.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,110 ($39.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,700 ($47.41). The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,539.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.47 ($0.66) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,969.43%.
Caledonia Investments Company Profile
Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
