Robert Watson Sells 14,747 Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.22), for a total value of £129,183.72 ($165,514.06).
Robert Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Robert Watson sold 13,128 shares of Hilton Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.93), for a total value of £122,221.68 ($156,594.08).
Hilton Food Group Price Performance
HFG stock opened at GBX 860 ($11.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £770.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 904.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 825.81. Hilton Food Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 614 ($7.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 957 ($12.26).
Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.