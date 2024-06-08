Robert Watson Sells 14,747 Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.22), for a total value of £129,183.72 ($165,514.06).

Robert Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Robert Watson sold 13,128 shares of Hilton Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.93), for a total value of £122,221.68 ($156,594.08).

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

HFG stock opened at GBX 860 ($11.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £770.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 904.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 825.81. Hilton Food Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 614 ($7.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 957 ($12.26).

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.