David Cicurel Buys 2 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel bought 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £107.25 ($137.41) per share, with a total value of £214.50 ($274.82).

Shares of LON:JDG opened at £104 ($133.25) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is £111.33 and its 200 day moving average is £103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £690.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7,222.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,300 ($93.53) and a fifty-two week high of £122.50 ($156.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 68 ($0.87) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6,597.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

