Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Insider Angus Franklin Buys 1,838 Shares

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) insider Angus Franklin purchased 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.08) per share, with a total value of £15,898.70 ($20,369.89).

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MUT stock opened at GBX 866 ($11.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £927.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,202.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 860.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 842.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Murray Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 766.60 ($9.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 904 ($11.58).

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,694.44%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.