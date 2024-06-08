Jos Sclater Buys 11 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater purchased 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,353 ($17.34) per share, for a total transaction of £148.83 ($190.69).

On Friday, April 5th, Jos Sclater purchased 14 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.97) per share, for a total transaction of £152.60 ($195.52).

LON AVON opened at GBX 1,312 ($16.81) on Friday. Avon Protection plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 582 ($7.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,408 ($18.04). The stock has a market cap of £393.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,051.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,232.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,023.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is currently -5,348.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVON shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.59) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

