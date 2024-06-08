Graham Prothero Acquires 34 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £192.44 ($246.56).

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 565 ($7.24) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 344.50 ($4.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.56). The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of £329.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,948.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 520.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.15.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

