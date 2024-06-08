Graham Prothero Acquires 34 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £192.44 ($246.56).
MJ Gleeson Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 565 ($7.24) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 344.50 ($4.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.56). The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of £329.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,948.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 520.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.15.
MJ Gleeson Company Profile
