James Saralis Sells 5,232 Shares of NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH) Stock

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) insider James Saralis sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.86), for a total value of £3,505.44 ($4,491.27).
NAHL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NAH stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6,700.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. NAHL Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.52 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.43 ($1.03).
NAHL Group Company Profile
