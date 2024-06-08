Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $63.03, but opened at $64.70. Greif shares last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 24,427 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GEF. Truist Financial started coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $959,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 159,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $959,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,933 and have sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $2,943,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Greif by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

