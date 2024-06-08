J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $110.33, but opened at $114.37. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $115.45, with a volume of 346,826 shares.

The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

