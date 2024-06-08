Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.33. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 1,516,740 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Core Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

