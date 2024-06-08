Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $19.10. Couchbase shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 327,529 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 918.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 107,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

