Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $192.00. The stock had previously closed at $175.70, but opened at $171.12. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $167.16, with a volume of 291,505 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

