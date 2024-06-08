Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $46.77, but opened at $45.63. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 57,728 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,099,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JANX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

