United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 132,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 690,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Natural Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 115,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $874.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.