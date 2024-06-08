Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $525.00 to $550.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $502.82 and last traded at $497.41. Approximately 4,205,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,972,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.06.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,778,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 604,890 shares of company stock worth $297,429,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,310,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,141,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 771.7% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 64,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

