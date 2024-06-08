Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $57.24 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 560,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,179,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,124 shares of company stock valued at $636,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Roku by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roku by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

