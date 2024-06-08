Roots (ROO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Roots (TSE:ROO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 10th.
Roots (TSE:ROO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.23 million for the quarter.
Roots Price Performance
