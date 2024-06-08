Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 4% on Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $755.55 and last traded at $770.16. Approximately 2,777,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,784,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $802.52.

Specifically, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $856.96 and a 200-day moving average of $682.17. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

