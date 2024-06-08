MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Earnings on Monday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.18. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

