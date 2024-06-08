North West (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. North West traded as high as C$41.88 and last traded at C$41.82, with a volume of 24675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.62.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWC. CIBC raised their target price on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North West currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.60.

Get North West alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWC

Insider Transactions at North West

North West Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$39,098.50. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.