CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 1.4% After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $405.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $349.34 and last traded at $347.03. 2,037,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,520,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.18.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,244,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 658.72, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

